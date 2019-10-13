Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,835,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,175,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AK Steel worth $70,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AK Steel by 27.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in AK Steel by 133.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AK Steel by 18.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AK Steel by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

AKS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

