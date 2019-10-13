Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $55,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kevin L. Deardorff sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $170,125.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $473,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $468,290 and sold 16,914 shares worth $738,349. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

