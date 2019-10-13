Vanguard Group Inc. Has $71.89 Million Stock Position in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,807,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pivotal Software were worth $71,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 99,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pivotal Software by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397,569 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. Also, President William Cook sold 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $184,269.04. Insiders sold a total of 45,491 shares of company stock worth $676,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVTL stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. Pivotal Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair lowered Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

