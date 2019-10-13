Vanguard Group Inc. Has $54.08 Million Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $54,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.59 million. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

