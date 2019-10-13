Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 265,737 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $57,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $64,248.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

