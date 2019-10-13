Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 3rd Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.