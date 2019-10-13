Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $103.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

