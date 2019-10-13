VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

