ValuEngine Upgrades Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) to “Hold”

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.71. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $63,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 2,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 333,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 198,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

