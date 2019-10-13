ValuEngine Lowers K12 (NYSE:LRN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LRN. TheStreet lowered K12 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on K12 in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on K12 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 184,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,701. K12 has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.14.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.43 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in K12 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of K12 by 262.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

