ValuEngine Downgrades BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) to Sell

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBAVY. Zacks Investment Research raised BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

