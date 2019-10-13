Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 13.5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was up 13.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 167,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 242,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Valhi had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 56.09%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 256,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 4.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Valhi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

