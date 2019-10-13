UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 30th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:UTSI remained flat at $$3.00 on Friday. 21,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,707. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.85. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UTStarcom will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UTSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

