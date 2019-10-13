US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USFD. Buckingham Research increased their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $40.82 on Friday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,268,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 380,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 413,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,435,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,740,000 after purchasing an additional 481,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

