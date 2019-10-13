United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,985 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Dow acquired 17,059 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $537,187.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $71,977.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $357,998. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

