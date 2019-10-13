United Services Automobile Association Has $632,000 Stock Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Adient were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at $753,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 32.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $23.01 on Friday. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Adient had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

