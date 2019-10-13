United Services Automobile Association Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 22.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the second quarter worth $230,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 11.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 402,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 100.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 11.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on NY MTG TR INC/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NYMT opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 116.34, a quick ratio of 116.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

