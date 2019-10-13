United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Aircastle by 42.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aircastle in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYR stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Aircastle Limited has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Aircastle’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aircastle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

