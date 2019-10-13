United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard E. Greene, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,862,319. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

