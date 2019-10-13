United Services Automobile Association Decreases Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 467,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.05. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $530,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $957,605.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,712 shares of company stock worth $2,582,976 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

