UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,109.56

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,109.56 ($14.50) and last traded at GBX 1,109 ($14.49), with a volume of 50351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,099 ($14.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UNITE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,063.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 993.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UNITE Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($13.62) per share, with a total value of £20,840 ($27,231.15).

About UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.