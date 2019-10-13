UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 643.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 294.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 456,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 46.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 300,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 49.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Medpace stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.