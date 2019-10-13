UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Renasant worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 110,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.47 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

