UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of eHealth worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1,540.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 233,335 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,222,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,010 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

eHealth stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David K. Francis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy C. Hannan sold 19,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $2,043,196.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,145.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 168,627 shares worth $17,476,948. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.