UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,430 Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Actuant worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Actuant by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Actuant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Actuant by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Actuant by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 774,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter.

Actuant stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Actuant Co. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Actuant had a negative net margin of 24.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Actuant’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s payout ratio is presently 5.48%.

In related news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,916.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATU. Gabelli lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. G.Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

