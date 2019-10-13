Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $564,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $690,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $482,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $543,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

