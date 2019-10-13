Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,894 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 312,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $9,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $46,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,337 shares of company stock worth $5,819,800. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Twitter to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Twitter stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

