Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $114.34 on Friday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $62,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $145,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,417,659. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Optima Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,108,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

