Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

In related news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,349,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,016,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trustmark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,445,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trustmark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.