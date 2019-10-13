Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Up 5.9%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98, 497,787 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,734,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

