Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,317.15

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,317.15 and traded as high as $1,406.00. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $1,394.50, with a volume of 1,630,791 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,429.78 ($18.68).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,317.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

In related news, insider John Rogers acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £575.96 ($752.59).

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

