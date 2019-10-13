TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $560.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $561.82.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $524.78 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $307.36 and a twelve month high of $555.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total transaction of $8,713,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,933 shares of company stock valued at $157,914,980. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 102,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.