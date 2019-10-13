Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 372,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

