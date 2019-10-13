Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post sales of $951.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $971.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.80 million. Timken posted sales of $881.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,129,801.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $107,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $115,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Timken has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

