TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $900,511,000 after buying an additional 536,599 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 15,911,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,223,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $488,820,000 after purchasing an additional 115,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TELUS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,478,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of TU opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.