Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 30th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 751,444 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $14,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 168,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

