Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330,008 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 4,024.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,322 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 20.7% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

