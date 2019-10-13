Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Tanzanian Royalty Exploration alerts:

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Royalty Exploration

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.