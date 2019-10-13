Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Laurentian

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.20. The company has a market cap of $387.84 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$4.59.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$84,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$627,100.04.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

