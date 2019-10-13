Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,288 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 904,570 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 799,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

