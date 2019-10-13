SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.17.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $202.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $303.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $459,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 357.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,587 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $506,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

