sUSD Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $14.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00011690 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00212788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.01054213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00030375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 3,460,134 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

