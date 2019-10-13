Steem (STEEM) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $48.13 million and $230,923.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,414.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.02716727 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00570514 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000635 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 364,739,766 coins and its circulating supply is 347,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, RuDEX, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, Bittrex, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

