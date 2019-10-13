State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,993 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $395,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,263,965.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 806,504 shares of company stock valued at $89,305,107. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of COR opened at $118.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.07. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

