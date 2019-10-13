State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 38,016 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,016 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12,176.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $7,536,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $7,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $13.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.02 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

