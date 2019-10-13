State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $106.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

