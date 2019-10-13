Stakenet (XSN) One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00852712 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 93,483,384 coins and its circulating supply is 88,952,362 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

