STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 2.27. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 601,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 920,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 146,283 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

