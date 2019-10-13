St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $466.00

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 466 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 462.50 ($6.04), with a volume of 365164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419.50 ($5.48).

A number of brokerages have commented on SMP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 421.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.59.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

