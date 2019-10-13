SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $25.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.50.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.54 million during the quarter.

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.